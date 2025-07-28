West Tisbury

This article was originally meant for post July 3.

Just as I thought I would boil to death, the weather cooled off enough to be comfortable, and reviving. I actually put on a sweater last Friday. That proved a bit extreme, but it was still a nice gesture. Of course, we need rain again, too.

Everything is growing and blooming. My tomatoes are in pots this year, looking pretty good, already with flowers. I got them in a bit late, but not as late as Frank Drake, who was reputed to plant his vegetable garden on the Fourth of July. The Drakes lived just up the Edgartown Road from Mike and me. His garden was right along the road, so quite a sight to see it flourishing despite its later start.

School is out, so I am looking forward to long summer days with Iyla. She will be riding, going to theater camp, and swimming, but summer is also for afternoons to read, draw, play, and just be. She is on the boat as I am writing this, coming home with her parents from a weekend swim meet off-Island. Blue called earlier to tell me that Iyla beat her previous record by 4 seconds, and set a new record for her group, Makos, under 10-year-olds.

All of the up-Island galleries are opening up with new work to show, special exhibitions planned throughout the summer, and opportunities to renew acquaintances.

Allen Whiting’s Davis House Gallery will be open weekends, 1 to 6 pm, and by appointment. 508-693-4691, or paintings@allenwhiting.com.

Mitch Gordon is hosting an opening at his Turpentine Gallery this Sunday, 4 to 7 pm. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm, and by appointment. 508-693-5963, or

mitch@turpentinegallery.art.

The Field Gallery is open daily, 10 am to 5 pm; 11 am to 4 pm on Sundays. Its first premiere is on July 5, featuring artists Rachel Cassiani, Susie White, and Kenneth Pillsworth. 508-693-5595, or info@fieldgallery.com.

The Granary Gallery has the same hours as its companion, the Field Gallery. Work by Nancy Slonim Aronie, Steve Datz, and Marthe Rowen is currently on display through July 9. 508-693-0455, or info@granarygallery.com.

Ashley Medowski Gallery is open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm, and by appointment.

774-563-5112, or ashley.medowski@gmail.com.

Kara Taylor’s gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm, and by appointment.

508-332-8171, or karataylorart@gmail.com.

Colin Ruel and Nettie Kent have Ruel Gallery open daily, 10 am to 5 pm. 508-955-9057.

I loved the story about the magnificent Paddy Moore in last week’s MV Times. She has always been an inspiration to me, and I wish I was more like her. I had hoped to see her at the HAMV reception last week. Cindy Trish, her staff, and board of trustees have done an amazing job in a relatively short time. I had no idea the number of programs they are managing that will help seniors get around the Island, help them remain in their homes, to continue to live their best lives in our community.

Mike came home with the news that the Tisbury Great Pond opening has been cut. We are hoping that the toxic cyanobacteria bloom will soon abate so Abby can go swimming again. It is her greatest joy. Please, everyone, don’t let your dogs or children or yourself go in the water until it’s safe.

Be mindful of the extreme heat; walking barefoot, or bare paws, on hot sand or pavement, and especially about the heating up in a car.

Happy Fourth of July! Happy summer!