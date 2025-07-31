The rain held off on Sunday while seven of us took our time tending the gravesite. The day before, I cleared the poison ivy and arranged pots of flowers. We took turns digging the hole. Hung against the fence was his 10th Mountain Division flag emblazoned with “Climb to Glory.” A stranger, a young veteran, was attracted by the flag, and stood at attention in the distance up the hill. I’d like to thank him.

This coming weekend will be busy — the West Tisbury Book Sale starts July 31 and runs through August 4.

The 2025 Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival at the Chilmark Community Center is on Saturday, August 2, 9 am to 4:15 pm, and Sunday, August 3, 8:30 am to 4:15 pm. It features 30 of the country’s leading authors, and a spectacular group of moderators and special guests. The program is free. The festival is particularly excited to feature Chilmark’s own John Abrams, discussing his book “From Founder to Future,” about transforming South Mountain Co. into an employee-owned business, and Keith McNally, the visionary behind a roster of iconic New York restaurants including Balthazar and Pastis, discussing his book “I Regret Almost Everything.” Chilmark expertise will also be well-represented by moderators who include Nancy Aronie, Richard Bensinger, Lanny Breuer, Mitch Kapor, Ligaya Mishan, Joan Nathan, and Robert Perschel.

Saturday’s seven panel discussions focus on advocacy, identity, families, food, government, power, and the press. On Sunday, authors will discuss their books in three tents. Details can be found at mvbookfestival.org. Parking is limited. Please consider carpooling or taking the free bus.

On August 7, Annie F. Cook hosts an opening reception for an exhibit of her art at the West Tisbury library, 3:30 to 5:30 pm.

The following day, August 8, she will host a climate-change talk at Chilmark library in its Lunchtime Series, from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Inspired by a final research paper she wrote for a Harvard graduate course addressing the “big ick” of climate-change conversations, the talk is called “Prelude to Now: How Can Americans Cooperate to Overcome Climate-Change Denial?”

Sig Van Raan sent the following account of the July 27 Chilmark Softball game:

“Today’s report will feel like a true sports report without the philosophical waxing.

This week’s games were filled with highlight-reel-worthy defensive and offensive exploits. Junior Farrell, one of our legendary sluggers from years past, in the spirit of the great David Flanders, walked out of the cornfield last week and proceeded to hit prodigious home runs, not into the left-field bushes, but over the bushes. He would have had two more home runs were it not for the defense of outfielders Hunter Weiss and Keon Petlin.

“A young woman named Lilly, one of last year’s rookie award winners, played a sterling defense at shortstop. Both games were close and well-played, with the second game decided by one run and a play at the plate to end the game.

“High-spirited and classic softball at its best.”