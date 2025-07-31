MVCMA joins with other camp meetings this History Week

The Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association (MVCMA), a religious nonprofit established in 1835 that now oversees the iconic iron Tabernacle and the colorful Cottage City surrounding it –– invites the Island community and visitors to participate in the first national celebration of the camp meeting movement. The celebration, a collaborative event with seven camp meetings from across the country, will take place in the MVCMA’s historic Grand Tabernacle on Thursday, August 7, beginning at 7:15 pm, and includes a live stream. The evening includes music, spiritual leadership, and a historic portrayal of the 19th century African American preacher Amanda Berry Smith, who will be portrayed by Deadra Hubbard. The performance by Hubbard will be from the Ocean Grove, N.J., camp meeting.

“This year we are excited that not only will our annual History Week events include a look back at camp meeting history, but our biggest event will also be actual history in the making,” says Sherrie Saint-Amant, president of the MVCMA. “Participants who join us on August 7 will be participating in a first in camp meeting history — the coming together of seven camp meetings from across the country in celebration. We anticipate the number of nationwide camp meetings participating in joint celebrations going forward to increase, but there will only be one first. We are so fortunate to be able to participate in this historic event.”

This collaborative worship service will also feature the dynamic preaching of Bishop Gregory V. Palmer of the United Methodist Church. “Our goal is not only to reflect on our rich legacy as camp meetings, but to use this heritage as a catalyst to inform and inspire all people to maximize their potential as children of God,” states the Rev. Dr. Charlie Yoost of Lakeside Chautauqua in Ohio, who is coordinating the program.

“We envision this event as a springboard to further collaboration among camp meetings across the U.S. as we wrestle with common challenges and confidently look toward a future filled with hope and promise. The theme scripture for the event is II Timothy 2:2: ‘What you have heard from me, through many witnesses, entrust to faithful people who will be able to teach others as well,’” says Saint-Amant.

The collaborative worship service includes music from the camp meetings of Lakeside, Ohio, Martha’s Vineyard, and Ocean Grove, N.J., and it will incorporate hymn singing led by the acclaimed 12,000-pipe organ from Ocean Grove.

On Tuesday, August 5, the MVCMA will also host three additional MVCMA History Week events. At 7 pm, Elaine Frantz, professor of history at Kent State University, will discuss “Martha’s Vineyard, 1877: A Season of Unrest” at the Tabernacle. Drawing on a weekly journal heavily read by Martha’s Vineyard visitors — Zion’s Herald — and other sources, Frantz will discuss how the Campgrounders on the Vineyard read and discussed how to keep the faith in their work for social justice during the difficult summer of 1877.

Families may also be interested in three other MVCMA events on Tuesday, August 5, celebrating traditions of creativity and community. The Junior Art Show is open to all Island children. Beginning at 9 am, children up to age 15 can bring their art to the Tabernacle (two pieces per artist, $1 fee per piece), where it will be displayed from 10 am to noon; pick up art, ribbons, and ice cream at noon. Also, from 9:30 am to 10 am, caregivers and parents are invited to bring children up to age 5 to the tent beside the Tabernacle for “Traditional Finger Plays: Motion Songs for Little Ones,” to expand their motion song knowledge beyond “Eensy Weensy Spider” to other traditional rhymes and songs. From 4:30 to 5:30 pm, kids and adults can help build a collaborative mural — a large, community painting celebrating love for Illumination Night.

All MVCMA History Week events, including the historic celebration, are free and open to all Island residents and visitors. More information can be found at mvcma.org/historyweek.