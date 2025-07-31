One injured in Edgartown moped crash

1 of 4

At around 1:30 pm in the afternoon on Wednesday, a woman driving a moped was taken to the hospital after crashing into a parked car on Edgartown-Oak Bluffs Road along Joseph Silvia State Beach in Edgartown, inbound from Oak Bluffs. Her daughter was on the back, according to police reports.

In the report, an eye witness who saw the crash said the moped crossed the center line and almost got hit by oncoming traffic before striking the left side of a car parked at the Bend in the Road.

Edgartown Police, EMS, and Fire, as well as Oak Bluffs EMS, responded to the scene and administered care.

According to police reports, the operator was able to give a statement at the hospital, saying she lost control, crossed into the opposite lane and accelerated to avoid hitting oncoming traffic resulting in them colliding with a parked car.

According to the report, the operator had abrasions all over her body and an injury to her left arm and neck.

The daughter and passenger told police she landed on top of her mom and as a result, didn’t get hurt, according to reports.

While EMS tended to the woman’s wounds as she laid on the ground, Edgartown Police directed the heavy Beach Road traffic for about half-an-hour.

The woman, who was lying on the ground next to where they crashed their red moped, was treated for about 20 minutes before being placed into the back of the Edgartown ambulance.

Edgartown officers cleared the scene after the ambulance took off, and the Bend in the Road traffic subsided at around 2:07 pm.

According to the police report, a verbal warning for marked lanes violation was issued to the operator.

Officers on scene were unable to give a statement.