Appreciation for Sharks in the Parks sponsors 

To the Editor:

Galaxy Arts M.V. would like to publicly thank all the people and businesses that sponsored a Shark in the Parks, a new art installation event and auction that went swimmingly thanks to their support. Since it was a first-time event, no one knew what to expect, but the timing was right, and supporters dove in to help us pay for the materials donated to the artists to create and display their Sharks in the Parks. We couldn’t have done it without them.

We want to draw attention to these individuals and businesses who showed their support:

Chris Hall, Cousen Rose Gallery, Craftworks, Crossland Landscaping, Dion Alley (in memory of Chris Rebello), David and Susan Wilson, DRE — Daniel Rogers Excavating, Friends of Oak Bluffs, Island Time, Lazy Frog, Marble Road Motorsport, M.V. Salads, Oak Bluffs Inn, Michael Blanchard Inspirational Photography, Lynne Gallagher Comb, Santoro Hospitality Group, Shirley’s Hardware, Stop & Shop, Tashmoo Reality, the Locker Room, the Ritz Café, Titticut Follies, Tony’s Market, and Vineyard Family Tennis.

A special thanks to the O.B. parks and recreation department, especially Chris Joyce, who was an essential person in making sure our shark mission was accomplished.

Thank you to all the artists who took on the challenge, and had a great time doing it: Marston Clough, Chris Hall, Basia Jaworska, Melissa Nellis Patterson, Fran Ogilvie, Deb and Bob Yapp, Jessica Johns, Linda Thompson, Peggy Turner Zablotny, Nina Gomez Gordon, Lisa Leonard, Scout Austin, Suzie Pacheco, Washington Ledesma, Mark Bateman, Tom Czarowicz, Brian Kirkpatrick, Genevieve Jacobs, Lynne G. Comb, Suesan Stovall, Joan Hewson, Peggy Weis, Billie Jean Sullivan, Jonah Miller, Laura Jemison, and June Schoppe.

Look forward to more Galaxy Arts M.V. pop-up art events in the future. Did we mention the August Art Stroll on August 9? That’s from 4 to 7 pm in the Arts District.

Billie Jean Sullivan, board member

Galaxy Arts M.V.