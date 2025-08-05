Virginia Stone’s ‘Readers and Their Books’ at Edgartown library.

Local artist Virginia Stone is exhibiting her art in the Edgartown library’s Program Room for the month of August. Her exhibit, “Readers and Their Books” features portraits celebrating the love of reading. A reception with the artist will be held on Saturday, August 16, from 3 to 4 pm. Light refreshments will be served.

Virginia says of her exhibit, “Once upon a time, standing in the checkout line at the Habitat for Humanities Store, I noticed a lady directly in front of me with her cart full of books. As the line was slow, I began to speak to her about some of the books, explaining a few of the plots and recommending several as books I especially liked. She did not respond. Finally, the woman spoke up: ‘I am not buying these books to read. I am an interior designer, and I am going to cover them with white paper for staging.’ At that moment the idea for this show was born. I am a lifelong reader. I attend figure drawing at Featherstone Center for the Arts on Tuesdays. Most of these drawings were begun there, and embellished later in my studio. Some are serious, some are humorous. There is a lot of use of color and line. Some are collaged. The art media primarily used is watercolor and prismacolor.”

August 1 – 28, during open hours. Edgartown library, 26 Edgartown–West Tisbury Road, edgartownlibrary.org, 508-627-4221.