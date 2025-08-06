Karin Averill Parker

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Karin Parker of Agawam, whose presence touched the lives of many.

Karin was born in Oak Bluffs, and graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. She went on to Union College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, and later obtained a master’s degree at RPI Hartford. Karin worked as a senior electrical engineer at Collins Aerospace for more than 26 years.

Karin was involved with the youth sports teams for the town of Agawam, and helped with the Agawam High School football and swim teams. Karin was an avid participant in Relay for Life M.V.

Her journey ended on June 26, 2025, but her life was marked by kindness, resilience, and a generous spirit that left an indelible mark on all who knew her. Her children survive her: William C. Parker, Hannah M. Parker, stepdaughter Cassandra Roy (Keith) and family, and stepson Adam Parker; as do her parents, Diana and Preston Averill, and brothers, Christian Averill (Lauren) and Jonathan Averill (Kimberly), and her niece and nephews, aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

As we say farewell, we honor a life well-lived and a heart well-loved. She was blessed with many friends, and visited her forever home on Martha’s Vineyard whenever she could. She will always be in our hearts, and will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer House of Hope, 1999 Westfield St., West Springfield, MA 01089.