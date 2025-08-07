The Island community is invited to join Inkwell Mile founders Sharada, Maddox, Jasmine Nicole, and Ariel Weeks for the Inkwell Mile, a run celebrating the Inkwell legacy sponsored by DrinkAG1. Participants will start at Nomans and race the path toward the Inkwell, then circle around Waban Park and back for the completion of about a three-mile run. There will be a mile marker beforehand for those choosing to run a one-mile distance. Walkers are also encouraged to join. August 10 at 8 am; the run will start at 8:15 am. 15 Island Inn Road, Oak Bluffs. To register, visit bit.ly/WF_InkwellMile.