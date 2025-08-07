“Inside the Curve”: Porcelain with Jennifer McCurdy and Sandra Byers

1 of 2

The Louisa Gould Gallery will be exhibiting “Inside the Curve,” an exhibition featuring the porcelain works of renowned artists Jennifer McCurdy and Sandra Byers. The show will run from August 7 to Sept. 21, with an opening reception on Saturday, August 9, from 5 to 7 pm.

“I am continually amazed by how Jennifer McCurdy pushes the boundaries of porcelain as a medium,” gallerist Louisa Gould says. “I’m equally thrilled to showcase Sandra Byers’ work for the first time, which Jennifer introduced to us through her own pieces. Together, these two artists present an extraordinary blend of scale and organic movement within the rigid structure of porcelain.”

The exhibition explores the juxtaposition of stillness and movement within porcelain, encouraging both the artists and the viewers to define and inhabit the spaces they create. McCurdy and Byers are lifelong friends and ceramic artists, both deeply inspired by the balance and beauty of nature.

Jennifer McCurdy draws on the natural rhythms of life to create intricate, graceful forms. Working with translucent porcelain, she carves delicate patterns that allow light and shadow to dance across the surface. Her vessels balance the convex and concave, with each piece evoking harmony and movement. McCurdy’s use of gilding enhances the depth and curvature of her work, offering new dimensions and revealing hidden beauty.

Sandra Byers captures the delicate yet powerful lines found in nature, from the fragile walls of shells to the subtle curves of petals. Her work in porcelain reflects the tension between delicacy and strength, illuminating the quiet beauty that often goes unnoticed. Byers’ pieces invite viewers to pause and appreciate the world’s intricate details, brought to life through the luminous qualities of porcelain.

Louisa Gould Gallery, 54 Main St., Vineyard Haven. Open daily, 11 am to 5 pm. Free and open to the public. For more details, visit louisagould.com.