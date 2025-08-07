Marine laboratory lands its largest donation ever

A Woods Hole marine research institution is receiving the largest contribution in its 137-year history, a $25 million gift intended to help sustain educational programming and administration.

The Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) announced last week a $25-million gift from Mark Terasaki, an MBL Whitman Scientist and Associate Professor in the University of Connecticut Health Center’s Department of Cell Biology who has been coming to Woods Hole for decades. The gift will provide $5 million annually for the next five years.

“Beyond reflecting his extraordinary generosity, Mark’s support is notable for its purpose: helping to underwrite the scientific and administrative infrastructure that sustains the excellence of our training and research programs and the impact they deliver,” said MBL board chair Bill Huyett. “Unrestricted support is invaluable — it allows us to adapt to the rapidly evolving world of basic research and ensure our programs deliver the greatest possible impact.”

Terasaki said he’s pleased to be able to support the laboratory. “I have spent forty consecutive summers at the MBL,” he said. “I know it to be a magical place where wonderful interactions and insights occur. Throughout its long history, many important biological discoveries have been made there, and its educational program has been world-class for just as long.”

MBL Director Nipam Patel noted that many in the public — and some large funding organizations — do not fully appreciate the importance of support for core activities. “It is easy to overlook the essential contributions that facilities, core equipment, and support staff make to our research and education excellence,” Patel said. “But the fact is that the potential long-term impact of Mark’s support is vast — enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries that profoundly impact society and the natural world.”