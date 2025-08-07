Oak Bluffs

“Live in the sunshine. Swim in the sea. Drink in the wild air.” –Ralph Waldo Emerson

August is not an easy month for the Island. There are a lot of people, a lot of cars, a lot to do. But if we stop and follow Emerson’s direction — try to live, swim, and drink the air — we’ll be OK!

We have a full moon rising on Saturday, August 9. This “Sturgeon Moon” is named for the giant fish which were abundant and critical to America’s indigenous people in the Great Lakes region. Astrology tells us that this moon is about strength, perseverance, and spirituality. Watch this moon rise with your community!

The M.V. The African American Film Festival is in full swing, with incredible films and panel discussions every day through Saturday, August 9. It all takes place at our beautiful Performing Arts Center at MVRHS. Full schedule at mvaff.com.

So much music this week! Tabernacle Sunset Series presents the Phil DaRosa Project on Friday, August 8, at 6 pm. The Dock Street Fight Club will rock at the P.A. Club on Friday from 8 to 10 pm. Featherstone “Musical Mondays” features the Mike Benjamin Band on Monday, August 11, at 6 pm.

The MVCMA will host its 25th annual Gingerbread Cottage Tour on Wednesday,

August 13. The six homes on tour this year share a view of Sunset Lake. Tickets are

$35 if purchased online in advance of the event (mvcma.org/event-details-registration/cottage-tour). Proceeds will benefit preserving the MVCMA Tabernacle and National Historic Landmark.

Built on Stilts begins this weekend. There will be so much great talent presented for FREE at the Union Chapel Thursday to Saturday, August 7–9, and the following week, Saturday to Monday, August 16–18. Our own Hannah Burbidge performs on Thursday and Saturday. Stephanie Lawson-Muhammed and her daughter Jordan have become a favorite duo, and this year they will each perform solos also. Jordan performed for the first time in 2018, and Stephanie was inspired by the philosophy of BOS, so she returned to dance lessons to perform the next year to honor her 50th birthday. On Saturday night, our homegrown Island Hip Hop will perform. The doors open at 7:30 with the drum circle.

Cousen Rose Gallery on Circuit Avenue is presenting an opening reception on Saturday, August 9, for the work of Rich Michelson, celebrated author and poet, and E.B. Lewis, awardwinning artist and illustrator of more than 70 children’s books.

The next day, Sunday, August 10 — and this might be insider information — there will be a panel discussion and reception for Rich Michelson’s book, “Next Year in the White

House” with Valerie Jarrett and Eric Lesser at the Trinity Church in the campground, which will be PRECEDED by a talk by Sen. Raphael Warnock at 2 pm.

“Chilmark” has opened at M.V. Playhouse to rave reviews. Don’t miss Oak Bluffs’ own Liz Hartford playing the role of Sarah Hall. This amazing show is only playing until August 16.

Happy birthday to one of my favorite humans, Kaya Seiman, on August 7! Tom Crohan and Tonya Katz share the day — happy birthday to you! Bob Gatchell celebrates on August 8. Marcia MacGillivray will blow out 95 candles on the 9th! Kati Alley and Deb Hammett share their birthdays on the 11th. Cecilia Minnehan and Terry McCarthy share their birthdays on the 12th. On August 13, we wish a very happy 21st anniversary to Gina Patti and Rob Oslyn! And they said it wouldn’t last … Happy birthday on the 13th to Chris Rasmussen and Casandra Hyland. Stay kind out there, and send me your news!