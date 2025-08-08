Appreciation for Stillpoint

To the Editor:

Just a thank-you to Stillpoint for bringing such a stunning venue to the community. If you don’t know, the space, a converted barn in West Tisbury, is an educational facility providing diverse programming. To date, more than 3,000 people have participated in events that vary from yoga classes to woodworking, and from chamber music to men’s groups. There have been bereavement groups, AI discussions, and a panel of Wampanoag voices on climate.

It’s helmed by Thomas Bena and Assistant Director Allison Simon. I encourage the community to check out Stillpoint for affordable, vital, and inspiring activities, or to book the space for your event. They are generous, accommodating, and supportive.

Emily Phillips

Edgartown