Sad to hear of football program struggling 

To the Editor:

I can’t imagine what my life would be like if not for football. Being from Georgia, I started playing when I was 8 years old, and played through high school. I played with and against some really great athletes, many of whom played at the D1 level, some making it into the NFL.

For those parents concerned about injuries: Yes, injuries do happen. But what you see on TV and read about concussions and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) are mostly from players who have played long after high school. Injuries of all types occur at all levels of sports.

The one promise I can make is that the life lessons and friendships formed on the football team and field will last a lifetime.

I had the honor of coaching football at the high school level for 40 years, 32 of those here on M.V. I still stay in contact with many former players and coaches from all of those teams. The things they all still reflect back on are the fond memories of being part of a team, a family — and the life lessons learned while playing.

So please, don’t deny your child the opportunity for a positive activity due to your health and injury concerns. Allow your child to play football. The positives will far exceed any negatives.

Donald Herman

Oak Bluffs