Car crashes into Tisbury art gallery

A driver has been charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle after driving a car into a Tisbury art gallery on Sunday night.

“We are unsure of how it happened,” Tisbury Police Lt. Bill Brigham said. “They were pulling into the parking space out front and a pedestrian received a minor injury.”

The pedestrian sustained a minor injury from debris when the car struck the Blue Fathom Gallery building. The pedestrian was cared for by EMS personnel at the scene and subsequently transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for further checks.

Police have not yet released the vehicle operator’s name, but Brigham said that the driver was from West Tisbury. He also said that a license revocation request has been filed against the driver.

Bystander Mina Mirković told the Times that she heard the crash while working at nearby clothing store Soft as a Grape. She described a hectic scene as people tried to figure out what had happened.

“We heard a crash … and saw a ton of people running down the street,” she said.

Blue Fathom and the adjacent Island Music store were closed on Monday. Workers with the town’s Department of Public Works had set up barricades to act as a temporary sidewalk route on Main Street in front of the shops, adding a pile of coal patch to make the route wheelchair accessible.

“Once it’s done we can scrape it back out,” said Kirk Mettell, Tisbury public works director, on Main Street.

The building will be getting inspected by a structural engineer.