Cribbage Club results

Fifteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are below:

First, Mary Alice Russell with an 11/4 +92 card

Second, Suzanne Cioffi with a 10/4 +98 card

Third, Sebastian Bennett-Rock with a 9/4 +71 card

Fourth, Andria Jason with a 9/4 +68 card

Five 24-point hands were played, by Byram Devine, Tricia Bergeron, Andria Jason, Jack Silvia, and Mary Alice Russell. Nine people got skunked (a game won by more than 30 points)! That’s a record!

We meet in the Culinary Dept at the high school on Wednesdays. We meet at at 5:30 pm for something to eat, and we start play AT 6 pm sharp!

if interested in playing, shoot me an email at maonmv@mac.com, or give me a jingle at 508-524-1220. Hope to see you there!