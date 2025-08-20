1 of 4

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) returned to Martha’s Vineyard for its 50th anniversary, bringing another necessary conversation to the Island. Held at the historic Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs, the sanctuary was filled with community members eager to take part in the larger dialogue shaping our nation.

The panel, “Guardians for Truth: Protecting America’s Fourth Estate in an Era of Crisis,” could not have been more timely. The lineup was powerful: Charles Blow (New York Times columnist), Linsey Davis (ABC weekend anchor), Eugene Daniels (MSNBC), and Akayla Gardner (White House correspondent, Bloomberg), with the discussion moderated by Kim Godwin, former president of ABC News. Each panelist brought clarity, conviction, and urgency to the conversation, but it was Charles Blow’s words that reverberated through the room: “If we don’t stay in journalism, it negatively affects our community — we believe in the promise, telling the stories of those who cannot tell their own.

This gathering felt less like a panel and more like a call to action. Journalism, especially in its truest form, is in a state of emergency — facing economic pressures, diminishing trust, and battles against disinformation. The very institution meant to serve as democracy’s watchdog is under threat, and when journalism dies, so too do the visibility and voice of marginalized communities. That is why having NABJ on the Island is so impactful.

This marked the third annual gathering of the NABJ at the Union Chapel, co-sponsored by the MV Times and Report for America (RFA). Last Friday, RFA head of recruitment Tim Lampley and the RFA regional manager and president of the Detroit chapter of the NABJ, Vincent McCraw, joined us in The MV Times newsroom for a discussion moderated by Publisher Charles Sennott, who is also the co-founder of the nonprofit RFA. Lampley and McCraw offered an information session on the public service mission of RFA and its continuing momentum to call on the next generation of journalists to serve their communities through local news reporting.

The presence of NABJ at this cultural crossroads doesn’t just amplify national conversations; it roots them in community. In a place long known as a sanctuary for Black voices, NABJ reminded us that our collective truth-telling remains both urgent and sacred.

August here is not just a month — it’s a movement. From the red carpets of the MV African American Film Festival to the chants and reunions of HBCU Legacy Week and Bison on the Vineyard; from the rolling laughter that shook the Strand Theatre at the Comedy Fest to the youth empowerment of Parent Matterz that turned that same stage into a launchpad for dreams; from the urgent truths shared at NABJ inside Union Chapel to the music and rhythm of Soul Fest; from the artistry and commerce woven into the Black Brand Bazaar to the reverence of the Vineyard Icon Awards, and finally to the timeless preservation of legacy with the HistoryMakers — the Vineyard became something more than an island this August. It became a sanctuary of culture, history, and joy.

This August on the Vineyard went way beyond a standard calendar of events — it has become a living archive of our brilliance, resilience, and joy. I’ve captured the full story of all that unfolded in this extraordinary month in my upcoming “Voices” column in The Martha’s Vineyard Times.

