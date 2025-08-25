Barge catches fire during Oak Bluffs fireworks

At the Oak Bluff’s Fireworks on Saturday, no injuries were reported after the barge where fireworks were being set off caught fire.

According to the Oak Bluffs Harbormaster’s office, the Oak Bluffs Fire Department was able to get all the fireworks staff and pyrotechnicians off the barge quickly after the fire ignited. A tug boat that was involved in the fire response had firefighter gear on board and was able to douse the flames.

“Everyone was really prepared. It could’ve been a lot worse” said Emily deBettencourt, the Oak Bluffs Harbormaster.

Some bystanders and onlookers informed The Times that the fire delayed the finale for the end of summer show by roughly an hour, resuming the finale around 11 pm.

It’s unclear how the barge caught fire. Officials with the Oak Bluffs Fire Department were not immediately available for comment.