The Martha’s Vineyard Sound Fest

1 of 2

The Martha’s Vineyard Sound Festival will take place on Sunday, August 31, from 3 to 10 pm, at Cove Mini Golf & Grill in Vineyard Haven.

“This event is 100 percent locally grown,” founder of the festival Phil daRosa says. “The idea for M.V. Sound, which I started in 2014, was to bring in national talent with local support, and showcase the Island talent and artists that are here. That’s the most important thing. We’re all here — year-rounders — building this community together.”

This musically diverse event features internationally known reggae icon Barrington Levy, and a lineup of talented local bands and DJs, including Willy Mason, Sarah Dawson, the Black Brook Singers, Rose Guerin, Dock Street Fight Club, the Philly Project with special guest Prophecy, DJ Dolce Vita, DJ D-Dub, DJ Supa Ricky Prime, and DJ AP. The event will also include artists, vendors, local food, and family-friendly activities. All ages are welcome.

Tickets are $55 per person, and are available now at mvsoundfest.com. The Cove Golf & Grill, 386 State Road, Tisbury. Follow M.V. Sound Fest on social media @MVSoundFest for updates, artist spotlights, and behind-the-scenes content.