Art exhibit, reception: Beth Parker and Daisy Kimberly

On Friday, Sept. 5, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will host an art exhibit and reception featuring the work of Beth Parker and Daisy Kimberly. The show presents Parker’s paintings in acrylic and archival ink and watercolor, and Kimberly’s fiber art and paintings on stone. This collaborative show will be on display in the library’s Community Room throughout the month of September.

Beth Parker says, “I studied art at the Corcoran School of Art in Washington, D.C., in the 1970s, a rigorous program that has stood me in good stead over the decades. For my day job, I work as a gardener — painting a little every day during the growing season and a lot during the winter. The same basic forms have been showing up in my paintings and drawings since I was in my teens — structures, creatures or plants, as well as more abstract tangles, shards, and zigzags. They’re all landscapes. Of somewhere. ”

Parker’s work is in various private collections, and on display at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Daisy Kimberly notes, “As I grew up I began to believe that art felt the same to me whether it was fine art painting or beautifully done crafts. Fiber art got me excited after I closed my store and started making hand-sewn pillows decorated with embroidery and crocheted details. ‘What if …’ became my challenge, and what resulted turned into architecture combined with those elements in as lifelike and intricate renditions as I could fabricate. The same held true for painting lifelike creatures on stone. The fun and challenge of figuring it all out keeps me going, and will continue as long as my hands hold out!”

For more information about this event, please email artwtfpl@gmail.com.