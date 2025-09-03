Martha’s Vineyard Songwriting Festival

Neom Music Mgmt. presents the ninth annual Martha’s Vineyard Songwriters Festival. Boston and Martha’s Vineyard will host some of Nashville’s finest songwriters and artists, Sept. 18 through the 21st.

The Nashville Hit Makers this year are C.J. Solar, Ben Williams, Rick Huckaby, and Paul Sikes and Dave Kuncio. They have written songs for artists including Morgan Wallen, Selena Gomez, Lainey Wilson, Ty Dolla $ign, Trace Adkins, Alicia Keys, Government Mule, Megan Maroney, Jimmy Allen, Thomas Rhett, Steve Aioki, Justin Moore, Jameson Rodgers, Cody Johnson, and Jason Aldean.

The hit makers will be playing two sold-out shows at the Strand Theater on Sept. 21, and will be joined by the Music City Rising Stars, a group of emerging artists from Nashville. The Rising Stars will also play a show on Sept. 20 at the Strand, and both the Hit Makers and Rising Stars will be playing venues all over the Island the 18th through the 21st. For more information and a full schedule, visit marthasvineyardsongwritersfest.com/schedule.