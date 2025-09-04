Edgar basement fire doused by staff

No injuries were reported after a small fire broke out in the basement of the Edgar Hotel on Upper Main Street midday on Thursday due to the apparent improper use of extension cords by tenants, according to the Edgartown Fire Department.

Smoke detectors alerted Edgar Hotel staff, who put out the fire with fire extinguishers, minimizing the damage.

Edgartown fire personnel were able to successfully isolate the fire to the basement area and cleared all the smoke out of the building, allowing the hotel to remain open for business.

“Strong work by our on duty staff and call members responding from their primary jobs,” said Edgartown fire chief Alexander Schaeffer in a message to the Times.

Traffic was reduced to one lane on Upper Main Street during the response and the area was cleared after roughly 20 minutes