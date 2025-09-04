Thank you to the Steamship crew

To the Editor:

This letter is written in praise of the crew members of the 10:45 ferry from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven on Saturday, August 23.

I had been admitted to the M.V. Hospital 10 days earlier for a heart incident, which required a helicopter ride to MGH four days later. The hospital helped arrange a “medical” ferry trip to have my wife Mary meet me in Boston that same night.

This past Friday, I was released from MGH, and needed to get back to the Island on Saturday. That morning we drove to Woods Hole, and presented the crew member with our reservation number.

He recognized our number as a medical emergency, and made sure we got on an earlier ferry than the afternoon reservation we had made as insurance. Once on the boat, the crew made sure our car was parked so that I had access to the elevator, pointing out that the restrooms were on the second floor.

I felt cared for, and believe the crew went beyond their normal responsibilities to see to it that I was comfortable and secure.

Sherif Nada

Chilmark