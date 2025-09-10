On September 13, this event at the Farm Institute sounds delicious: “A Clamily Meal: Family Clamming Class & Local Lunch with M.V. Shellfish Group.” You’ll harvest quahogs, make fritters out of them, plus a farm fresh salad! Check out full details on their site: https://thetrustees.org/event/441913/.

Edgartown Books at the Carnegie: “Martha’s Vineyard Cookbook” on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 12 noon sounds like the perfect thing to do on a Sunday after church, at least in my humble opinion. Celebrate the flavors of the Vineyard with Julia Blanter as she presents her “Martha’s Vineyard Cookbook.” Enjoy a lively discussion of food, community, and coastal inspiration, brought to you by Edgartown Books and the Vineyard Preservation Trust. I know I rave about the Carnegie in almost all my columns, but it holds a very special place in my heart. Back in 2011, my first year on Island, I knew no one, and the Edgartown Library (once housed where the Carnegie sits) was my favorite place, surrounded by books and slowly getting to know the community. Lisa Sherman, who then was the circulation supervisor and is now currently the library director, was truly one of the first people I connected with on the Island. Her welcoming persona, her kindness to strangers like me — it meant a lot. If you’re reading this, Lisa, thank you!

Since we’re talking about special locations on the Island, a little beyond Edgartown but important for the Island as a whole, Island Grown Initiative is hosting a Regenerative Farm Tour, Talk, and Tasting on September 16 from 3 to 5 pm. Spend an afternoon at the Island Grown farm for an inside look at their regenerative farming practices with Andrew Woodruff, regenerative agriculture consultant, and Tim Connelly, farm director. After the tour, hear from co-executive directors Noli Taylor and Caroline Pam, as they share more about IGI’s mission to build a regenerative and equitable food system. Then stay to enjoy a tasting featuring farm-grown food and great conversation. I’ll be there and look forward to learning more about our Island’s farms.

On the 17th, The Anchors (Edgartown Council on Aging) wants your input to help chart the course for their future. Head to the Edgartown library or log onto Zoom for this hybrid presentation led by consultants Bargmann Hendrie + Archetype, Inc., who will present a more detailed rendering of a new facility based on feedback from staff, town leaders, and community members. They will also share projected financial figures associated with the project. Feedback from the community is essential to supporting The Anchors’ growth throughout this process, so definitely consider joining them from 12:30 to 2 pm either in person or via Zoom. Email programs@edgartownlibrary.org for the Zoom link.

Birthday celebrations this week are for McKinley Sanders and Tyla Packish on Sept. 14, and Miss Edgartown herself, Sydney Mullen, on Sept. 15. Wishing you all a delightful birthday week –– may all your wishes come true!