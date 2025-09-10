On Sunday, Sept. 21, at 2 pm, the West Tisbury library will host a presentation with Luke Lefeber of Vineyard Power as he discusses “The State of Solar.” Topics will include solar technology, changing incentives and regulatory landscapes, financing options, and alternatives to DYI installations that still deliver benefits, particularly for income eligible individuals.

This talk is in honor of Sun Day, a day of action that celebrates solar and wind power and the movement to leave fossil fuels behind.

This event is co-sponsored by the West Tisbury library, Interfaith Climate Action Team, and Vineyard Power. Free and open to the public! West Tisbury library, 1042 State Road. For more information about this event, please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.