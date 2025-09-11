Audrey Moreis

Audrey R. Moreis passed away in the early morning hours on Sept. 5, 2025, at her home in Aquinnah. She was 88 years old.

She was born Audrey Ruth Gonsalves, on April 30, 1937, to Jerome and Maude (Haskins) Gonsalves of Oak Bluffs. After attending and graduating from the Oak Bluffs High School, she met and married James Moreis Sr. of Tisbury. In 1965 they moved their family to Oak Bluffs on Second Ave., where they brought up seven children, and remained there for 60 years. Once her children were all in school, Audrey went to work at Woodchips in Vineyard Haven.

In 1970, she went to work for daRosa Corporation on Circuit Ave. For over 40 years, Audrey was a dedicated employee, and became lifelong friends to many of the people she waited on. She was respected by those she worked with and admired by those she stayed loyal to throughout the years.

In the early v80s, Audrey joined the Jehovah’s Witnesses and enjoyed being part of their church.

Audrey loved to plant flowers in her yard year after year, and most of all loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, James Moreis Jr. of Oak Bluffs, Annette Moreis of Vineyard Haven, Philip Moreis of Boston, Muriel Moreis of Falmouth, Sandra Moreis of Oak Bluffs, Martin Moreis of Oak Bluffs, and Robert Moreis of Aquinnah; her grandchildren Nicholas Moreis, Alexis Bettencourt, James Hakenson, Philip Moreis Jr., Ashlee Moreis, Zachary Moreis, Antone Moreis, and Maxwell Moreis; great-grandchildren Malik Blake, Mercedes Burney, Aaliyah Burney, Tyrique and Jayden Bettencourt, and Akinah Gonzalez; great-great-grandchildren Layla Lopes, Kamari Lopes, and Zy’aire Iona; her two brothers, Dennis Gonsalves of Marstons Mills and Jerome Gonsalves of Oak Bluffs; her sister, Sandra Porrata of Onset; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her former husband, James Moreis Sr.

Audrey was predeceased by her parents, and her siblings Frank Gonsalves, Phylis Rogers, Lillian Garvin, Sybil Moreis, and Philip Gonsalves.

She was loved by many and will be missed by many of those who came to know her over her lifetime.

Our family would like to thank those of you who came to visit, sent flowers, and helped keep her comfortable in these last few weeks so that she could be at home with her loved ones.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 12 pm in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Pacific Avenue in Oak Bluffs.