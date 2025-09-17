Celebrate Recovery Day Awareness

The Red House Peer Recovery Support Center invites the Island community to Recovery Day Awareness on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 12 to 4 pm at Owen Park. This free, family-friendly event will feature great food, inspiring speakers, live music, games, resources, and community connection — all to celebrate recovery, reduce stigma, and highlight the many pathways to wellness.

“Recovery is real, it’s happening every day, and it looks like neighbors supporting neighbors,” says John Tau of the Red House. “Whether you’re in recovery, supporting a loved one, or simply believe in a healthier community, you belong at Owen Park on Sept. 27.”

The Red House is Martha’s Vineyard’s peer-led hub for recovery support, community, and connection. Through groups, coaching, education, and sober social events, the Red House empowers individuals and families to build meaningful lives in recovery — honoring multiple pathways, reducing stigma, and strengthening community wellness.

The Red House Peer Recovery Support Center: redhouserecovery.org. Social media page: facebook.com/MVPeerRecoveryCenter.