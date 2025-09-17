I heard a quote by the greatest of all time, Tom Brady: “The life you lead is the lesson you teach,” and that stuck with me all week. To be honest, it’s one of those quotes that at the right place and time clicks something together in the neural pathways of your brain for the better. Let’s kick off this week’s column with positivity as we look toward another gorgeous fall week in Edgartown. May your week be filled with fun new adventures in a town we know so well. It’s something I love about this town, how we continue to discover new things to do and new people to meet. With that in mind, here are some new events happening in town that you might be interested in discovering and meeting people at.

If you’ve longed to learn how to play mah jong, your chance is coming up on Sept. 18. Learn the fundamentals of American Mah Jong, a social, challenging game that requires practice, strategy, and some luck! You will become familiar with the National Mah Jong League rules while gaining an understanding of the basics, the tiles, reading the card, the Charleston, and gameplay. Meet new people and have fun learning this three- to four-player game. This two-part series is taught by seasoned mah jong instructors Erica Dinerman and Sue Trani. Registration is required; visit the calendar at edgartownlibrary.org to sign up.

On that same day, you can sign up for a pasta-making class with Katie Leaird of Martha’s Vineyard Pasta. Participants will learn how to make their own fresh pasta from scratch. Katie will do a demonstration showing techniques, and then guide participants in creating their own batch. Preregistration is also required; thetrustees.org/event/442055.

I’m unsure how to ease from the mah jong and pasta-making classes to a more serious topic, that is, the eighth annual Darkness into Vineyard Light Suicide Prevention and Awareness walk happening on Saturday the 20th, from 5-7 am, but here’s the important information. The walk will begin before sunrise, and continue until after daybreak. This is symbolic of coming out of the darkness of depression and mental illness into the light of hope and healing. To register for the walk, go to bit.ly/RSU_DVL_Walk.

That same day, since you’re already up early, my suggestion would be to do the early morning walk and then head to breakfast at Katama Kitchen, and have one of my favorite things on its breakfast menu, the Mediterranean Plate, which comes with pita bread, scrambled eggs, tahini, olives, tomato, cucumber, and shallot salad, and tuna salad. It’s like the perfect, protein-packed way to start your day, honestly. And I’m fueling you for a reason, because at 9 am the Edgartown and Chappaquiddick Beach Cleanup starts, where you can join the Beach BeFrienders, in collaboration with the Trustees, M.V. Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, and Kismet Outfitters at one of six beaches for a special event spanning the full width of Edgartown. The cleanup will be from 9 to 11 am, immediately followed by a Trash Tally at the Chappy firehouse. Beach cleaners heading to Chappy will receive free walk-on ferry passage and transportation from there to the beaches, and all Trash Tally participants are eligible for 10 percent off lunch at the Seafood Shanty afterward. Kismet Outfitters will be sponsoring Lighthouse Beach, and is offering a 10 percent coupon to all participants! Last, if you find something super-strange or unique on the beach, snap a pic and send to beachbefrienders@vineyardconservation.org for a $25 gift certificate at Kismet Outfitters.

Looking forward to seeing you all out there this week! Birthday celebrations go out to three incredible women on M.V.: Guinevere Cramer on Sept. 19, Annabelle Hunton on Sept. 20, and Missy Norton on Sept. 24! Cheers to you all!