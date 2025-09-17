‘Washashores Review’ reading and celebration

On Sunday, Sept. 28, from 4:30 to 6 pm, Featherstone Center for the Arts will host a reading from the new anthology “Washashores Review,” by the Washashores Writers Collective.

The Vineyard-based Washashores Writers Collective is a diverse and vibrant sisterhood dedicated to the craft of writing. “Washashores Review” features poetry, essays, and fiction written by 24 local women-identifying authors.

Proceeds from the sale of “Washashores Review” support Featherstone’s literary arts program, whose mission is “to provide established and emerging writers with time and space to create, and the resources and community to support, encourage, and inspire writers at all stages of their writing career.” (Featherstone Center for the Arts is recognized as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.)

The anthology was published in July in paperback and e-book. It’s available for purchase at Featherstone’s gift shop, Edgartown Books, and online wherever books are sold, including Bookshop.

The reading is free and open to the public. A reception will follow.