A fitting salute to vets

To the Editor:

On Friday, Sept. 12, there was a free luncheon put on by Buster Giordano and his hard-working family at Giordano’s Restaurant for all Island military veterans and their spouses. And for some of the older veterans, there seemed to be a sense of finally getting public acknowledgement, and a thank-you for their service to our country.

Seventy-two veterans and spouses attended the event, and enjoyed the fine cuisine and camaraderie. Buster, a veteran himself, and his family could not have been more welcoming to everyone who came through the door.

On that beautiful September morning, it was great to see the veteran community coming together, enjoying the food, reconnecting, catching up on what is happening with family and friends, and being reminded that it is good to be alive.

Thank you, Buster and family, from the bottom of our hearts.

Bob Tankard and Tom Bennett

Both veterans at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services – Veterans Services (we are sure the thanks are also from all the veterans and spouses who attended)