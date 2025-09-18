Several Tibetan monks from India are visiting the Island for the weekend, where they are meticulously constructing a medicine sand mandala as well as blessing the community. This weekend will be the final culmination of the Gaden Shartse Monastery Sacred Arts of Tibet tour at Slough Farm program Inc. The Menla Medicine Buddha Sand mandala will be completed Friday afternoon and can be visited from 3 to 5 pm at the Slough Farm horse barn classroom.

The Menla Medicine Buddha Sand Mandala is a powerful symbol of healing compassion and purification. The intention is to relieve all sentient beings from suffering, purify negative energies, and bring a blessing of peace, harmony, and good health.

On Saturday morning beginning at 10 am, the Gaden Shartse Monastery Sacred Arts of Tibet tour will consecrate and the monks will activate the sound mandala spiritually through prayer and chant so that it is with us ethereally. To reflect impermanence, the image will then be wiped away, dissolving the physical mandala. Those present will receive some blessed sand, and then there will be a procession with the remaining to the ocean to distribute the blessing throughout the community. This gathering and blessing is open to the public and the community is encouraged to attend. Slough Farm, 38 Butler’s Cove Road, Edgartown.

