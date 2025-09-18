A thanks to Edgartown hosts

To the Editor:

In a first of hopefully many for the new ownership of the Square Rigger restaurant in Edgartown, they created a wedding dinner reception on Monday, Sept. 8, that outperformed anything we could have asked for. Their attention to every detail combined with added special surprises for our guests made for a wonderful evening.

We began planning with Mario and Renato in June, and even though we were in Ohio for the summer, not one element was missed. With only a few telephone conversations, and a final meeting when we arrived back on the Island at the beginning of September, the restaurant was transformed into a dinner and dance space befitting a lavish wedding venue. We will be forever grateful for everything they did for us.

We want to share this with readers in a twofold effort to thank the Square Rigger for outstanding help to celebrate our wedding, and to give the highest recommendation to those looking for a venue that truly gives their all to make your event personal.

Greg and Marne Kreps

Westerville, Ohio