Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration 2025

On Oct. 12, the fifth annual celebration and commemoration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the island of Nôepe (Martha’s Vineyard) will take place at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary. The celebration is organized by the Wôpanâak nonprofit Sassafras Earth Education, in collaboration with Wôpanâak speakers, drummers, and musicians.

The celebration brings much-needed historic, contemporary, and cultural awareness around the Wôpanâak peoples and the indigenous peoples of Turtle Island (the Americas), and the importance of honoring Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This year’s program promotes reflection and healing through words and music. Speakers will address the importance of honoring Indigenous Peoples’ Day, engage in historic and contemporary truth-telling, and build cultural sensitivity and awareness. There will be an array of indigenous musicians, including traditional drummers, Native American flute players, and other music.

The celebration will be from 2 to 3:30 pm, with time to socialize afterward till 4 pm. This event is free and open to the public. Please bring your own chair, and dress warmly. The limited seating provided will be for elders and others who need it.