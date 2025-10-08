Oak Bluffs

“Wampanoags did not lose their land, any more than Indians elsewhere on the continent. Colonists and their successors took it, through every means at their disposal.” –“This Land Is Their Land,” David J. Silverman

Indigenous Peoples’ Day will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 13. This holiday was recognized and renamed in 2021 to honor the legacy and resilience of native people throughout the U.S. Here on this Island we know as Martha’s Vineyard, it feels especially fitting that we honor the Wampanoag people who first settled here, and still call Noepe their home.

Sassafras Earth Education will partner with Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Sunday, Oct. 12, from 2 to 3:30 pm. This year’s program promotes reflection and healing through words and music, with Wopanaak speakers, drumming, and activities. There is limited seating; please bring your own chair.

I want to congratulate Alison Shaw on 50 years of creating breathtaking photography on (and off) the Vineyard! Alison is so youthful and energetic, and she is constantly creating magic with the camera and her eye for beauty in the world. She also teaches and mentors others with her workshops and retreats. Alison and Sue run their gallery on Dukes County Avenue — if the flag is out, stop in and say hello!

The O.B. library will host the M.V. Garden Club on Saturday, Oct. 11, for a timely “Herb Drying Workshop.” Learn how to harvest, dry, and store your herbs to preserve their flavor and fragrance. You will take home samples and references; it is from 2:30 to 3:30 pm.

The Senior Center has a full calendar of activities for October. The center is open daily with beverages and snacks, and programs include exercise classes, games, and luncheons. Free fish distribution is on Fridays through Oct. 17. Call the center to get on the list: 508-693-4509.

