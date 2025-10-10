A notable achievement for Hospice and Palliative Care

To the Editor:

In 2010 and 2011, I had the privilege of serving under President Obama as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. That experience moves me to take a moment to highlight and celebrate an extraordinary achievement right here on Martha’s Vineyard.

Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard recently underwent its Medicare accreditation survey — a rigorous, comprehensive review required for every hospice program in the country — and emerged with no citations or required improvements to care delivery. Medicare surveys are rigorous; they scrutinize everything — from patient safety and symptom management to family support, regulatory adherence, and daily operations. To complete such a review without a single negative finding is extremely rare, even among the best programs; it speaks volumes about the quality of this organization and the caliber of the team behind it.

For the people of Martha’s Vineyard, this achievement should bring confidence and pride. Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard is more than a health service –– it is a vital, community-based resource that ensures dignity, comfort, and support at life’s most vulnerable moments.

I encourage everyone on the Island to learn more about this outstanding organization: a true Vineyard treasure. You can visit hospicemv.org or call 508-693-0189.

Donald M. Berwick, MD, MPP, FRCP