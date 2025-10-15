Abby Bender and a merry band of dancers

On Halloween evening, Abby Bender and her merry band of Camp Hippocampus dancers will be offering up their own tricks and treats at a surprise location on William Street during the kids’ annual door-to-door tradition. (No, the Times staff doesn’t know the location either.) On Saturday, Nov. 1, after dark, Abby and dancers will help one of Circuit Avenue’s mainstays reveal its darker side. Would you like to scream in your coffee? You’ll know when you see it. Halloween evening in Vineyard Haven, and Nov. 1 in Oak Bluffs. BOO!