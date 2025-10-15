A round of applause to our seasonal restaurants and shops that have officially closed for the season! Well done, everyone, you made it to the end, and deserve all the rest. The hospitality industry is not the easiest, and getting through a season in Edgartown should come with a trophy at the end of it, so consider these words your trophy. If you want to rest alongside an industry book that will expand your mind even further than the pressures of seasonal work, and reframes that work, may I suggest reading “Unreasonable Hospitality: The Remarkable Power of Giving People More Than They Expect” by Will Guidara? It’s an enlightening book that redefines the concept of hospitality. Order it from Mathew at Edgartown Books, or go to the Edgartown library to borrow it.

On the topic of the library, on the 16th, from 1 to 2 PM, the Edgartown library will be hosting a book talk, presented by Thomas Dresser, on “The Revolutionary War on Cape Cod and the Islands.” This recently published book, arriving in time for the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, brings together the facts and narratives about the often little-known histories of the Revolution on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket. Should be an interesting book talk!

For those fighting the good fight with the fish in the sea, the Derby ends this weekend, so I wish everyone out there tight lines! Can’t wait to see who comes out on top at the awards ceremony.

This weekend is also Morning Glory Farm’s annual Pumpkin Festival, taking place on the 18th from 10:30am to 2:30 pm. Hayrides, a maize maze, pumpkin trebuchet launches, haunted greenhouse adventures, kids’ games, pumpkin carving, live music, and so much more. Don’t miss the food truck serving pumpkin treats, fresh-baked goodies, and seasonal favorites. Oh, and bring quarters, because this month, the M.V. Potluck Prints by M-C Lamarre are at the farm, and they’ve become a highly sought art collectible!

Birthday shoutouts go out to Bryan McShea on Oct. 19, owner of Amid the Waters Chiropractic (12 Mariners Way). Upon coming across his website, a little history about the office name stood out to me: “Derived from the translation of the Wampanoag’s word “Noepe,” Amid the Waters Chiropractic wants to share the blending of chiropractic with the natural elements of the Island.” McShea, about 10 years ago, offered me so much relief when I woke up one day in August not able to move my neck much, after working endless doubles. This is my reminder, and yours, to check out his latest offering I see online: an “Adjust-a-Palooza!” happening weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 pm. Check out his website and/or social media for details.

