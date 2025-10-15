Shipwrecks: Models for understanding a changing ocean

The Vineyard Haven library welcomes WHOI scientist Dr. Kirstin Meyer-Kaiser for a presentation on shipwrecks and what they can teach us about the ocean and the environment. There are 3 million shipwrecks worldwide, which serve as habitats for marine animals. In this presentation, Meyer-Kaiser will show how her research on shipwreck communities helps us understand human impacts on the environment and plan for a more sustainable ocean.

Kirstin Meyer-Kaiser is an assistant scientist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. She studies communities of animals on the seafloor to understand how habitats are colonized, connected, and changed over time. She is a technical scuba diver, and has traveled to six continents and numerous island nations. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and her 100-pound goldendoodle, Kraken.

This event will be held at 6 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, at 51 Spring St. in Vineyard Haven (above Tisbury Town Hall). Free and open to the public. No registration required. For more information, please contact the library at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org or 508-696-4211.