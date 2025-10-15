Sowing Fruitful Futures: Growing Gift Economy in Everyday Ways

Petra Page-Mann of Fruition Seeds will be at the Ag Hall on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 3:30 to 5:30 pm. With plants as teachers, join in an embodied practice of growing gift culture, with seeds and community at the center. Expect to laugh, cry, and come alive as you explore living in old and new ways. Bring a bag to bring home seeds to sow more fruitful futures for all generations to come. Potluck to follow.

Petra Page-Mann grew up gifting seeds grown in her father’s garden. After co-founding Fruition Seeds and selling seeds for 12 years, she’s returned to gifting seeds and is honored to share them with you.

Co-sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society and Slough Farm. Free and open to all, registration appreciated but not required at marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org/upcoming-events.