Court report: Sep. 22 – Oct. 10

Sept. 22

Paul R. Beeson, 53, Edgartown; operating under the influence of liquor, operating motor vehicle with registration suspended, no inspection sticker, operating motor vehicle with license suspended, child endangerment while operating under the influence, arraigned and held, bail posted, continued to pretrial hearing.

Britta Nelson, 26, Worcester; disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 23

Charles H. Wilson, 67, Oak Bluffs; larceny from person, larceny under $1,200, arraigned and held, continued to pretrial hearing,

Austin S. Grander, 37, Oak Bluffs; violating abuse prevention order, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 24

David C. Bettencourt, 52, Oak Bluffs; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

David C. Bettencourt, 52, Oak Bluffs; breaking and entering building daytime for felony, larceny from building, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 25

Gabriel V. Jarillo, 24, Edgartown; two counts of breaking and entering for misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, condition to stay away from and not contact alleged victims and to remain alcohol-free, continued to discovery compliance and jury selection.

Sept. 26

Ricardo A. De Souza, 33, Nantucket; assault and battery on family/household member, assault with dangerous weapon, vandalizing property, witness/juror/court official intimidation, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, condition to stay away from alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

Roger V. Goncalves, 20, Edgartown; breaking and entering boat in the nighttime for felony, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to motion to dismiss.

Sept. 27

Corey S. Smith, 32, Edgartown; assault with a dangerous weapon, assault on police officer, assault, assault and battery, resisting arrest, arraigned and held, bail set at $1,000 with potential for bail revocation, continued to discovery compliance and jury selection.

Sept. 29

Craig A. Orosc, 60, Middlefield, Conn.; fugitive from justice on court warrant, arraigned and held, bail set at $2,000 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Davian M. Miller, 33, Edgartown; assault and battery on household member, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Sean Steves, 62, Oak Bluffs; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation, arraigned, case closed.

Ognjen D. Skipina, 27, Vineyard Haven; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, fail to stop/ yield, arraigned, case closed.

Oct. 10

Maijon Emanoel F. Desouza, 21, West Tisbury; speeding rate of speed greater than reasonable and proper, operating motor vehicle with license suspended, child under 8 years and under 58 inches without car seat, arraigned, continued to motion to dismiss.