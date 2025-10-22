It’s a season of change, and there seem to be some lessons weaved within the fall. Maybe a metaphor for local change — businesses closing for the season, leadership shifting, and the year-rounders digging deeper roots than ever. Alongside the locals, there’s a group of travelers that have slowly been discovering that fall in Edgartown is something to experience, as I keep meeting seasonal travelers here for the first time during October, and loving how different the energy is at this time, compared with the buzz of summer. And yes, I know the sentiment at times is that this time is for us, to enjoy the town without the crowds, but at the same time it has me thinking of how great this is for our locally owned businesses, which get an extra economic boost before going into winter. Either way, it’s sweet to get out and meet new people this time of year that love the Island as much as we do.

What’s also sweet are two things I tasted this week that I can’t stop thinking about: first up, the Asian pears that the team at Morning Glory Farm is growing. In chatting with farm CEO Simon Athearn, he told me a little more about the choice to grow pears: “We planted Yoinashi, Chojuro, and Korean Giant Asian pears not just for fruit, but to feed native pollinators with staggered bloom from April into early May. That early abundance jump-starts the bees that later set our beans, tomatoes, and summer squash.” It’s wildly interesting to learn the reasoning behind why certain crops are planted, and for me, the best part is tasting the literal fruits of their labor. I picked up some pears this week, and ate them both raw as well as roasted, and they’re spectacular, so make sure to check them out at the farmstand.

The second sweet treat I had this week was an order of the popular South Asian dessert called “gulab jamun,” which are small, fried dough balls soaked in a sweet, fragrant syrup, served warm and sprinkled with cardamom and pistachios. Let me tell you, if you haven’t been to Indigo in town, promise me you will, and that you’ll order this and an espresso for dessert. I cannot stop thinking about it. It’s the perfect cozy dessert to have.

Last, but certainly not least, I can’t stop thinking about what I’ll be for Halloween. I typically don’t dress up for it, but last year I felt like I was missing out on some community fun, since I don’t have kids to be parading around, and I can obviously buy my own candy. But with Edgartown’s Happy Haunting event happening on Sunday, Oct. 26, starting at 10 am, I feel like I should dress up and head into Edgartown for some Halloween fun, while your little ghosts and goblins trick-or-treat from business to business. I only have a few days to find a costume, so wish me luck, and I hope to see you out there, dressed up as well!