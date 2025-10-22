Preparing for battle of the Atlantic

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School will send three varsity teams to take on our sister Island rivals, the Nantucket Whalers, on Saturday in the annual Battle for the Atlantic and the coveted Golden Anchor trophies.

Both the boys varsity soccer team and the varsity field hockey team will have a chance to take back the Golden Anchor trophy after losing to Nantucket at McCarthy Stadium last season. Boys soccer lost 4-2 in penalty kicks after tying in regulation, and field hockey lost 5-0 to a strong Whaler program.

The girls varsity soccer team will be looking to defend its title; they defeated the Whalers 2-0 last season to retain the trophy for the second season in a row.

Schedule

Boys soccer, 11:30 am Saturday, Oct. 25, Nantucket High School

Field hockey, 1 pm Saturday, Oct. 25, Nantucket High School

Girls soccer, 1:30 pm Saturday, Oct. 25, Nantucket High School

The Vineyarders varsity football team will host Nantucket on Saturday, Nov. 1, at McCarthy stadium with a 1:30 pm kickoff, to see who will take the Island Cup after a narrow loss to the Whalers at Fenway Park last season, 22-14.