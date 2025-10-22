Vineyard boys soccer shut out top ranked team

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School varsity soccer team continued its turnaround season with a 3-0 victory over the Sandwich High School Blue Knights on Friday and a 0-0 draw to the No. 6 ranked team in the state, the East Bridgewater High School Vikings, on Saturday.

The Vineyard soccer team improved their record to 9-4-3 on the season, a big step up from last year’s end of season’s record of 4-9-3.

In the game against Sandwich, Senior Lucas Souza ignited the Vineyards offense early on with a long-range strike from outside the penalty box, shortly after substituting into the game, putting the Vineyard up 1-0. Just 30-seconds into the second half, Souza stole the ball from a Blue Knight player, and fed a pass to senior JP de Oliveira for a quick shot, bringing the score to 2-0.

The third and final goal of the game came ten minutes into the second half, where senior Yury De Moraes finessed a corner kick to Matheus Lacerda, who headed the ball in for some insurance, late in the match.

Against East Bridgewater, one of the top teams in the state, the Vineyarders opened the match controlling possession and creating multiple scoring chances but couldn’t break through East Bridgewater’s stout goalkeeper.

The Vineyarders defense held firm and neutralized all Viking threats, particularly on set-pieces from the opposing team, to earn a clean 0-0 sheet.

“It felt like a win,” said head coach Rodrigo Honorato in an email to the Times. “A statement result that showed our quality, grit, and growth as a team.”

Next up on the Vineyard soccer team is Falmouth High School in Falmouth on Wed. Oct 22 at 3 pm. The Vineyarders will again cross the water to Nantucket to take back the Golden Anchor Trophy from the Whalers on Oct. 25.