‘Come to Your Senses’: Meditation

Meditation is about coming home to what is already in us. In this six-week series, participants will explore meditation through sensory awareness, posture, and breath. Each week invites participants to focus attention on the body and become more open to the world through touch, sound, sight, and breath. Tickets: $25. Sunday, Nov. 2, 11 am to 12:15 pm. Additional dates: Sunday, Nov. 9, 11 am to 12:15 pm, and Sunday, Nov. 16, 11 am to 12:15 pm. Sign up at stillpoint.thundertix.com/events/254706. Reach out to Jenna Harrison at awakening.the.wild.heart@gmail.com with any questions. Stillpoint, 20 Stillpoint Meadows Road, West Tisbury.