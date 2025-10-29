October has come and gone, and the ghosts and ghouls of Edgartown are out and about this weekend — here’s what’s on deck:

Bark & Boo is happening again! The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Howl-a-Ween Bark and Boo Bash: Oct. 31 from 12 to 5 pm at their offices on 24 Beach St., Vineyard Haven. Bring the kids and the pups for a spooktacular celebration! There will be fun activities such as a costume contest, pet photos by Marilyn Roos Photography, trick-or-treat stations, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Martha’s Vineyard Animal Shelter. Costumes are encouraged, and this event is open to all Island pups!

There’s a fun event called Island Fall Art at A Gallery (41 Main St.) on Oct. 31, happening all day with contemporary art by two dozen local artists, with artwork in all mediums. From landscapes and woodcuts to abstracts, drawings to prints and tapestries, at all price ranges. Artists include Rez Williams, Barbara Kassel, Irving Petlin, Richard Lee, Whitney Cleary, Alejandro Carreno, Liz Taft, Ruth Kichmeier, Wendy Weldon, Lucy Mitchell, Nichols Grassi, Kara Taylor, Lorna Ashe, Walker T. Roman, Frances McGuire, Leslie Baker, Kate Feiffer, Billy Hoff, Nancy Shaw Cramer, Gregory Coutinho, Judy Howells, Melissa Nellis Patterson … to name a few!

If you’re wanting to learn more about one of the tastiest shellfish around, check out “Sweet and Salty: Bay Scallops Abound” on Nov. 6 from 5:30 to 7 pm, at the FARM Institute ($15). Learn how to identify a harvestable adult bay scallop. Then prepare this Vineyard holiday staple multiple ways with Chef Charlie Granquist from Slough Farm. Unlock the mysteries of the perfect pan-sear or a delicate crudo. Enjoy a family-style meal with winter harvests from land and sea. This program is for adults. Register at thetrustees.org/event/442285.

There will be a Wreath Festival Bow Workshop on Friday, Nov. 7, from 3 to 6 pm in the

Federated Church Parish House at 45 South Summer St. in Edgartown, to make 55 beautiful bows to go on their 55 hand-decorated wreaths, for its Wreath Festival, which will be held on Dec. 4 from 5 to 7 pm. Whether you have made bows for them before, or if you would like to try for the first time, you are welcome. Please call Herb Ward at 508-693-7683, or email: wakemewhenitistime@outlook.com, or just drop in. Proceeds from the Wreath Festival sales will benefit the Federated Church Minister’s Discretionary Fund to help Islanders in need.

Birthday shout-outs go out to Carlos Guzman on Nov. 5 and Connie Gardner on Nov. 6! Happy birthday to you both!