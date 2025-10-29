MVYouth Task Force given more than $521,000 to support Island families and youth

The mission of the Martha’s Vineyard Youth Task Force (MVYTF) is to reduce substance use and other risky behaviors by promoting communitywide health and wellness for youth and families through a cooperative, integrated network of community partnerships. MVYTF has been awarded more than $521,000 in grant funding for fiscal year 2026 to strengthen its work supporting children, families, and youth across Martha’s Vineyard.

The funding includes three significant awards:

Family Resilience Grant: $460,000.

MVYTF has been selected for the Family Resilience grant from Mosaic Opioid Recovery Partnership, powered by the RIZE Massachusetts Foundation in conjunction with the commonwealth of Massachusetts. This initiative will support children and families in our community who have been profoundly impacted by the opioid overdose crisis. Through this partnership, $7.5 million in opioid settlement funding will support efforts to address trauma, improve stability, and help families across the commonwealth.

Tower Foundation General Operating Grant: $60,000.

The Peter and Elizabeth Tower Foundation has awarded MVYTF $60,000 toward its 2025 Federal Crisis Response program for general operating support. This funding will enable the organization to continue providing essential crisis response services to Island youth and families.

Sam Feldman Fund Professional Development Grant: $1,125.

The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation awarded MVYTF funding through the Sam Feldman Fund for the long-term success of Island nonprofits. This grant will support facilitative leadership for social change (FLSC) training to strengthen organizational capacity and leadership.

The combined funding represents a significant investment in MVYTF’s ability to serve the Martha’s Vineyard community, and addresses critical needs ranging from opioid crisis impact to crisis response and organizational development.