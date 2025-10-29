Spirits and spirits: Hotel Le Grangé

This Halloween, check into Hotel Le Grangé, a faded hotel steeped in a century-old atmosphere. The evening begins in the main hall with music, libations, sweets, and curious company. As the night progresses, guests ascend to the top floor, where Island actors summon the spirits through a haunting ghost story that lingers long after the performance ends. Free; pay-what-you-can ticketing. Thursday, Oct. 30, at 7:15, and Friday, Oct. 31, at 6:15 and 8:15. The lobby and hotel bar welcome guests 45 minutes before the ticketed performance time. Please arrive when they open, to enjoy the full atmosphere and experience. Reservations: https://circuitarts.org/hotellegrange. Grange Hall, 1067 State Road, West Tisbury.