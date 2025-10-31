When the Island Turns Inward

1 of 7

The days are quickly losing light, the Derby bell has rung, and November has quietly arrived again. The flip flops by our door steps have been replaced with pumpkins, and the faces we see out and about feel a whole lot more familiar. On the Vineyard, it feels like we have summer, then we have local summer, and then we have a brief moment of stillness before we start preparing for summer again.

If you live here year round, no matter what your profession is, there is bound to be some seasonality to it. If, like me, you work in hospitality and event coordination, your whole life kind of feels like it’s measured around our busy season, and I want to take a moment to say congratulations – we have officially made it through. We thanked the event gods, because this fall wedding season we were only hit with one nor’easter, and it even happened on a Monday (possibly the least popular day to hold a wedding). In 2023 it rained (and/or hurricaned) every single Saturday without fail, and we will never, ever forget it. But these conditions unfailingly remind me how incredible our local hospitality folk are. My season ended with coordinating a big beautiful wedding out in Chilmark overlooking Menemsha pond. The littlenecks had a hint of that cold season sweetness and texture that we love, and a mix of portable heaters and good wine kept the Tilton Tent warm all evening long. As the vendor team cleaned up at the end, we talked about our plans (or the sometimes wonderful lack thereof) for the winter, shared our favorite stories of the season, and promised to see each other before we started this all over again next spring.

One sure way to reunite with our community during the off season is to attend the Barn Raiser’s Ball held by the Agricultural Society, this year on November 8th from 7 to 10 pm. I got to talk with their Program and Outreach Manager, Lucy Grinnan, about the history of the event and how it has evolved over the years. Though I have loved the Ball for as long as I can remember (it actually started right around the year I was born!) I learned a lot about its roots.

“There is a pretty cool and unique history behind the build of the main hall, it’s a story of our community coming together in an effort toward preservation of local agriculture.” Lucy recalled the build as beginning around 1994, and it started with bringing a deconstructed dairy barn to the island from New Hampshire. With the help of over 300 community members who donated their time and money, it was reconstructed and became what we know today as the Ag Hall. Then the Barn Raisers Ball was thrown by the Agricultural Society as a celebration and thank you to the community for this incredible accomplishment. Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish played, and the hall was flooded with locals rockin’ to those iconic harmonica lead tunes. It started as a dessert themed potluck, but Lucy mentioned there are always a few random additions to the spread, often along the lines of a fisherman bringing something along the lines of smoked bluefish. I couldn’t help but think this perfectly describes us Islanders – mostly sweet, a little bit salty, and best when we come together… and we have come together at the Barn Raisers Ball every year since. “It’s a really special celebration, and I love that it hasn’t changed much over the years,” Lucy said. Johnny Hoy still plays, it is still a potluck, and the Agricultural Society still celebrates the Vineyard Community year after year.

For the third year in a row, the Ag Society will also hold a Barn Raisers Day for kids during the day of the ball. This year it will go from 1 to 2:30 pm, and all ages are welcome. Kids learn about the history of the event through building their own versions of the Ag Hall with crafting supplies supplied by the Ag Society and donated from local libraries. Then they are displayed around the Hall during the Ball, and attendees vote for their favorites. The winners are given free junior memberships to the Agricultural Society, as well as a peek into Island history. Plus, it’s a fun and free way to come together.

Lucy also spoke about the variety of programs, meetings, and events the Agricultural Society holds during the year. Mending nights will return this winter, held by Delilah Bennett who co-owns Fire Cat Farm. These meetings provide sewing and stitching guidance, as well as a place to learn about and engage in the craft. The first one of the season will be held on November 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Tim Wilcox will hold his heritage corn workshops, where attendees can learn about how to grow, harvest, and cook with this staple crop. The Ag Society also hosts monthly beekeepers club meetings, to provide information about best practices to those who are, or want to become, beekeepers. The growth of this club has massively contributed to local hive health, with year-round success rates skyrocketing after mitigation techniques for pests were discussed and implemented. More information about all of the events and programs the Agricultural Society holds can be found on the events page of their website.

Staying with the farming theme, Slough Farm is partnering with the Oak Bluffs Public Library to hold their own Harvest Festival on November 1st. There will be cider press demonstrations, harvest vegetable printing, sack races and more fall fun. Also on the 1st, Katie Leaird will hold a pasta making class at the Chilmark Public Library. On the 9th, join Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribal member Taylor Smalley for a talk about indigenous cranberry history and its enduring connection to Wampanoag traditions, while enjoying local cranberry tea and seasonal baked goods at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. On the 29th, Martha’s Vineyard Preservation Trust will inaugurate a new autumn tradition: the first ever Grange Fest, where you can celebrate community with local artisans, food, and live music. The 29th is also “Shop Local Saturday,” a nationwide recognition of small businesses, after the Black Friday Madness. We have a lot to be thankful for here on MV, especially the small businesses that brave the quiet winter and sustain us all year long.

As we ease into the quieter months, it’s comforting to know that even as the Island slows down, the heart of the Vineyard continues to beat strong through gatherings, traditions, and shared purpose. Whether it’s on the dance floor at the Barn Raisers Ball, over a pint at Offshore Ale, or in line at Cronigs Market, these moments remind us of why we love and appreciate this place year-round. November may bring colder nights and shorter days, but it also brings connection, creativity, and gratitude for our community—the true harvest of real life for Vineyarders.