Edgartown Council on Aging: November

The Edgartown Council on Aging will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day. We are also closed on Nov. 27 and 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Weekly events

Monday

9:30 am: Seated Yoga, Craig Ranucci

10:30 am: The Great Courses Presents “The Human Journey”

11:30 am: Edgartown Bowling & Lunch at the Barn, Bistro; $10 Edgartown resi-

dents

12:30 pm: Bridge

2 pm: Katama Walking Group

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

9:30 am: Intro to Tai Chi, Nan Doty

12-1 pm: Souper Thursday. $5 eat in or takeaway.

Friday

9 am: Men’s Group

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

November calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs & services.

Register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tuesday and Friday lunches: Meals served at noon. Call by noon the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.

If you are an older adult in Edgartown who would benefit from a home-delivered Thanksgiving meal, please contact Victoria Haeselbarth.

Nov. 3: 11 am, The Great Courses, “The Human Journey.” Join us for lectures 5 and 6 in this 12-part series. Lecture 5: “Moving out of Africa and Across the Globe,” 32 min. Lecture 6: “From Hunting and Gathering to Growing Food,” 34 min.

Nov. 5: 12:30 pm, join us at Edgartown Public Library for the final presentation from Bh+a.

Nov. 6: 1-3 pm Bingo

Nov. 7: noon-1:30 pm, annual Veterans Day luncheon in honor of our island service members. Featuring musical entertainment by Jon and Li Waterman.

Nov. 7: SHINE appointments with Bill Glazier. You must call or email the An-

chors to schedule.

Nov. 10: 11 am, The Great Courses,“The Human Journey,” Lectures 7 & 8 of 12. Lecture 7, “How Migration Changed our Genes and Cultures,” 33 min. Lecture 8, “How We Invented Civilization,” 31 min.

Nov. 12: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Call for an appointment. Shawn is here on the second Wednesday of the month.

Nov. 13: 2-4 pm, fall craft. Make a fallthemed small hanging glass terrarium.

Nov. 14: Drop-in Tech Help with Rizwan Malik.

Nov. 17: 11 am, The Great Courses, “The Human Journey.” Lectures 9 and 10 of 12. Lecture 9, “Migration in the 21st Century,” 30 min. Lecture 10, “How We Made Migration Hard,” 32 min.

Nov. 18: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop

Nov. 20: 1-3 pm, Bingo

Nov. 21: 12 pm, Birthday Cafe to celebrate November birthdays.

Nov. 21: 8:30 am, ECOA Board meets at the Anchors

Nov. 24: 11 am, The Great Courses,“The Human Journey.” Lectures 11 and 12. Lecture 11, “The Economics of Migration,” 31 min. Lecture 12, “The Next Phase of Our Human Journey,” 31 min.