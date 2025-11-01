Healthy Aging: November

Flipping the script on ageism On Oct. 9, communities across the country recognized Ageism Awareness Day, a reminder that aging should not be defined by decline. Too often, stereotypes obscure the truth: Older adults are innovators, mentors, and vital contributors to families and communities.

Here on the Vineyard, we see this every day. Older adults anchor multigenerational workplaces with judgment and perspective, start successful businesses, and sustain our civic life through caregiving and volunteer service. When we reduce aging to a negative, we lose sight of this richness.

But when we flip the script, when we see age as an advantage, we recognize the wisdom, resilience, and vitality that experience brings. We want to celebrate those contributions in a very local way. We are producing a 2026 community calendar featuring Island older adults, and we are inviting individuals and families to participate. Each month will feature a photo and short story or quote highlighting the spirit and uniqueness of an older adult in our community. To secure a calendar month, we ask for a $500 donation to HAMV.

This is both a chance to honor someone special, and to support the programs that help older adults thrive on the Vineyard.

Submissions are due by Nov. 15. Photos and stories can be emailed to ctrish@hamv.org, and questions directed to 508-618-5134. Together, let’s showcase the vibrancy of older adults in our community while building a stronger foundation for the future.