Carolee Aiello passed away at 1:05 pm on Oct. 28, 2025, at the young age of 65. She loved her husband deeply over 26 years of marriage. She loved being a mother, and dedicated herself to homeschooling and raising their two strong children. She loved God and tried to work for him on Earth as much as she will now in heaven.

She leaves behind her husband, Ralph; her daughter, Savanna; her son, Vito; her son-in-law, Michael; and her mother, Deanna. She was surrounded by her family, their love, and their stories, and listening to her favorite song, “Time to Say Goodbye” by Andrea Boccelli, in her last moments here. A kinder, more gentle, creative, and generous soul will not pass through this way again.

If you were touched by Carolee, we invite you to share stories and memories by writing to aiellosav@gmail.com. We will be collecting these moments to celebrate her life and all those who knew her.